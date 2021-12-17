Water at three rivers in Kelantan above warning level

KOTA BHARU: The water at three flood measuring points in three rivers in Kelantan is reported to have exceeded the warning level at 8 am today following continuous rain in several areas since three days ago.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s flood portal, the three rivers are Sungai Lebir at Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, which is at 71.76 metre (m), Sungai Golok at Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (23.19 m) and Sungai Kelantan at Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (23.28 m).

Meanwhile, Sungai Kelantan at Kuala Krai and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, is at alert level, with a measurement at 22.43 m and 7.16 m, respectively.

The water in Sungai Relai at Jalan Felda Aring, Gua Musang, is also at alert level, but receding.

Yesterday, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) issued a flood warning for several locations in Kelantan, namely Kuala Krai, Jeli, Gua Musang, Tanah Merah and Machang today.-Bernama