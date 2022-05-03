Water cut in 472 areas in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 472 areas in five Air Selangor regions are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption starting at 3 pm today following the temporary suspension of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and Bukit Tampoi LRA.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said that the water supply disruption involves 172 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat (54), Sepang (196), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (27).

It said that two LRAs were suspended this morning due to odour pollution detected at the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station intake as reported in the official statement of the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas).

Alternative assistance through tanker trucks will be mobilised to consumers, with priority given to critical premises and at the same time the water management is taking steps to minimise the impact of the disruption to consumers, Air Selangor said in a statement today.

Consumers in the affected areas are advised to store enough water until the water supply is fully restored and refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor call centre at 15300 for enquiries.

Consumers can also submit questions or complaints through the Air Selangor Help centre which can be accessed on the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application.

- Bernama