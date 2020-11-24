Water supply disruption in 27 areas in Kuala Langat, Sepang until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27 areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang will experience scheduled water supply disruption from 9 pm today until 5.30 pm tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said in a statement today that this was to facilitate work to replace the valve at the distribution pipes at the intersection of Jalan Indah 1, Jalan B48 Pekan Sepang Lama.

“Water supply will begin to distributed to consumers once work is completed at 5.30 am tomorrow and is expected to be fully restored by 5.30 pm the same day,” she said.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. — Bernama