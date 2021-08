KUALA TERENGGANU: Water supply, which was disrupted since last Monday (Aug 2), affecting 28,700 Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) account holders in Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu, is expected to be fully restored in three to four days.

Satu, in a statement issued today, said water supply to the affected areas was disrupted due to a burst pump at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu.

The water concessionaire had expected supply to be restored in stages from 10 pm yesterday, but found that it took longer period to repair the burst pump due to the extent of damage and its location, which is on the river bed.

However, Satu has mobilised eight water tankers from the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Syarikat Pengurusan Air Pahang (PAIP) to the affected areas to provide water supply to the residents, it said.

It said among the areas affected in Kuala Nerus are Bukit Jong, Maras, Gong Badak, Sungai Ikan, Bukit Berangan, Alur Jambu, Gemuroh, Batu Rakit, Tok Jembal, Ladang Sentosa, Alor Damak, Sultan Zainal Abidin University, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Bukit Sudu , Iron Fence, Padang Nenas, Mengabang Telipot, Tepoh, Lingai, Mengabang Telong, Padang Hangus, Bukit Wan, Wakaf Tengah and Pagar Ubi.

The area affected in Kuala Terengganu are Buluh Gading Masjid, Buluh Gading Dewan, parts of Banggol Peradong, Kampung Manir, Banggol Tuan Muda, Kampung Tualang, Petai Bubus, Kebor Air, Paya Datu, Teluk Menara and Jeram.

According to Satu, it has also placed additional 36 static tanks in the affected areas.

“Satu is also working to mobile 10 more water tankers with the assistance of operators in other states through the National Water Services Commission,” said.

Further information on the movement of the water trucks and location of the static water tanks can be obtained at https://webapps.satuwater.com.my/tanker_tracker and the MySatu application.

The public can also call the Careline 1-300-882-111 or 09-6201111 for more information. -Bernama