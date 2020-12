KUALA LUMPUR: Six areas in Klang and Shah Alam will experience unscheduled water supply disruptions due to a broken pipe at Jalan Persiaran Jubilee Perak in Section 24, Shah Alam, today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Corporate Communications chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today said, the areas affected were Section 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

She said the water supply would be closed at 10.30 pm on Dec 13 (Sunday) following the incident for repair work on the broken pipe which is expected to be completed at 8 am on Dec 14 (Monday).

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored by 12 noon on Dec 14.

“Consumers will receive water supply in stages according to the distance of the premises and water pressure when the water supply begins to be channelled after the repair work is completed,“ she said.

Elina said, Air Selangor would mobilise tanker lorries for the affected consumers during this unscheduled water supply disruption.

She said Air Selangor would inform the public on the progress of the repair work on the broken pipe from time to time.

This would be done through all Air Selangor official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as the Air Selangor application on its website at www.airselangor.com, she added. — Bernama