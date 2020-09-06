Water supply fully restored to 32.28 % of affected areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been restored to 417 locations or 32.28 per cent of the 1,292 areas affected by the unscheduled water cuts in seven districts in the Klang Valley, as of 6.30am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications chief Elina Baseri said the remaining 875 areas were still in the process of being restored.

She said of the seven districts, only two, namely Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat, were still at zero recovery rate.

Hulu Selangor recorded the highest recovery rate at 94.12 percent, followed by Kuala Selangor (91.7 percent); Petaling (37.17 per cent); Gombak (11.31 percent) and Klang/Shah Alam (7.91 percent).

“Efforts are being intensified to stabilise the water supply distribution system to enable supply to be restored to areas that are still affected,“ she said in a statement today.

Consumers who have received their supply are urged to conserve and use water sparingly so that recovery process for areas still affected could proceed smoothly and according to the recovery plan schedule.

Air Selangor has also provided public taps and a One-Stop Service Centre for consumers to get clean water supply, she added. -Bernama