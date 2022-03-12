Water supply in 13 areas of KL region fully restored: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply in 13 areas in the Kuala Lumpur region which was affected following the emergency repair works on the pipe burst in Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru here has been fully restored at 12 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head Corporate Communication Elina Baseri in a statement said that Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during this unscheduled water supply disruption period.

“Consumers can refer to all our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or via the Air Selangor Communication Centre hotline at 15300 for more details,“ she said.-Bernama