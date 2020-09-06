Water supply in 21.75 % affected areas fully restored - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to 21.75 per cent or 281 areas of 1,292 sites hit by unscheduled water disruption in seven regions in the Klang Valley has been fully restored as at 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, restoration of supply to 1,011 areas is in the process.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri said Kuala Selangor recorded the highest level of water supply resumption at 97.1 per cent followed by Hulu Selangor (35.29 per cent), Petaling (10.20 per cent) and Gombak (0.36 per cent).

Three other regions, Kuala Lumpur, Klang/Shah Alam and Kuala Langat have yet to achieve any level of water restoration (0 per cent).

“Efforts to stabilise the water supply distribution system are being carried out to expedite the resumption of water supply to areas which are still affected,” she said in a statement tonight.

Elina said Air Selangor is also seeking the cooperation of customers who have received supply to use water prudently to ensure the restoration process to other affected areas proceeded smoothly and according to Air Selangor restoration plan.

She said Air Selangor assured that the quality of water supplied to consumers is safe and meets the standards of the Ministry of Health.

Air Selangor also recorded its appreciation for the support and assistance of tanker lorries from state water operators as well as other agencies in assisting to distribute water to affected consumers among them, Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS), Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB), Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) and Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP). -Bernama