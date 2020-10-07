Water supply in 46 areas fully restored - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply restoration has reached 17% in Selangor with 46 out of 274 areas receiving full water supply as of 6 am today.

Air Selangor corporate communication chief Elina Baseri said water supply to the remaining 228 areas was still in the process of being restored.

“The Kuala Langat region recorded 55% recovery while Petaling recorded 37%, however Hulu Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya have yet to be restored.

“Consumers are advised to use water prudently to ensure the recovery process for areas which are still affected proceeds smoothly and in line with Air Selangor recovery plan’s schedule,’’ she said in a statement, today.

She said Air Selangor was actively working to stabilise the water supply distribution system at the affected areas.

A total of 309,687 account holders in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya had experienced unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday following the closure of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants (LRAs) due to raw water pollution.

Consumers at affected areas are advised to refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and their website www.airselangor.com for further information. — Bernama