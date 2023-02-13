Water supply in affected areas 99% restored: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The disrupted water supply in several areas in Selangor due to the temporary shutdown of four water treatment plants following the odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant’s intake area since last Saturday has been 99 per cent restored as of 6 pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said water supply in Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor has been fully restored while Klang and Shah Alam was at 94 per cent.

She said the water disruption in 12 areas in Klang has yet to be fully restored and work was ongoing.

“Water supply in Klang region is expected to be fully restored by 6 am Tuesday. The duration of restoration differs from area to area depending on the location and the distance of consumers’ premises,” she said in a statement today.

Air Selangor also urged users who have and will receive water supply to let the water flow till completely clear before using it for daily needs.

Users who have water supply are hoped to use water conscientiously to ensure restoration efforts in affected areas run as scheduled.

The odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant on Saturday (Feb 11) night intake area caused the shutdown of three other water treatment plants, Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 as well, but all plants resumed full operations the next morning. -Bernama