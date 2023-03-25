Water supply in Klang, Shah alam restored by 25.5%: Air Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Water supply in 55 areas in Shah Alam and Klang disrupted by repair works on a burst pipe in Taman Mutiara Bukit Raja 2, Klang last night, has been restored by 25.5 per cent as of 3 pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said that the water supply would begin to be channelled to consumers in stages after the water supply system is stabilised, adding that it is expected to be fully restored at 6 am tomorrow, depending on the location and distance of the consumers’ premises.

“Air Selangor would like to advise consumers to let the taps run until the water is clear before using it for daily use.

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received water supply use water prudently to ensure that the supply restoration process in the affected areas goes smoothly as scheduled,“ read the statement posted on Facebook today. -Bernama