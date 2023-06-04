Water supply in Manjung, Perak Tengah fully restored

IPOH: Water supply to nearly 80,000 consumer accounts affected by unscheduled water cuts in the Manjung and Perak Tengah districts was fully restored this morning, said the Perak Water Board (LAP).

Its general manager Datuk Ishak Abd Rahman said the Teluk Kepayang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Bota had also resumed full operations.

“Everything is okay and back to normal. You can say 100 per cent restored but there may be low water pressure in some places and that is normal.

“The (Teluk Kepayang LRA) plant is fully operational and all account users are receiving their water supply. We would like to thank all consumers for their understanding in facing the situation,“ he told Bernama.

On April 3, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin said water supply in the affected areas was expected to be restored by April 8.

A total of 79,360 account users in the two districts had experienced unscheduled water cuts since midday last Friday due to a burst pipe at the water treatment plant intake point. -Bernama