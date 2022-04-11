Water supply in Pasir Gudang fully restored: Johor MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The water supply to residents in Pasir Gudang that was disrupted since last Friday (Oct 28) has been fully restored at midnight yesterday, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (gambar).

Following the issue faced by residents, he said the state government will discuss with Ranhill SAJ authorities in connection with giving a rebate to affected consumers.

“The state government is discussing with and seeking the good graces of Rainhill SAJ to look into giving rebates to all affected users so that this can reduce the burden on consumers,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

He said the water disruption was caused by a burst pipe in Persiaran Seri Alam that happened unexpectedly when pipe-laying works were being carried out.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) will be reviewed and improved so that the supply of treated water can continue to be distributed to consumers, said Onn Hafiz.

“The state government always takes a serious view with regard the lack of water, whether for the people's daily use or industrial sector.

“However, I believe there should be improvements to the period of action and publication of the water supply assistance schedule, if such incidents recur,“ he also said.

Onn Hafiz apologised to all residents and business sectors in Pasir Gudang who experienced difficulties due to the incident.

He at the same time expressed his appreciation to all parties and agencies involved in providing assistance during this period.-Bernama