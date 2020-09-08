Water supply to 1,156 areas fully restored - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to 1,156 areas or 89.47 per cent of the 1,292 places affected by unscheduled water cuts in the Klang Valley has been fully restored as of 6.30 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the remaining 136 areas are still in the recovery process.

She said Petaling had recorded 95.72 per cent restoration; Gombak (94.89 per cent); Kuala Lumpur (85.02 per cent); Klang/Shah Alam (59.32 per cent) while Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor had achieved 100 per cent restoration of supply.

“Eight areas still have not achieved fully recovery although they are listed in areas (Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur) which should have fully recovered at midnight, Sept 7, while 54 affected areas still have not received their supplies which should be restored at midnight, Sept 8.

“Consumers are advised not to store and use water excessively to ensure that the recovery process in areas still affected by disruptions can proceed smoothly according to the restoration plan of Air Selangor,” she said in a statement today.

She said Air Selangor was making efforts to stabilise the distribution system to restore supply to the affected areas.

Water supply in the Klang Valley has been disrupted since Thursday after the Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2 and 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants were shut down due to pollution of their raw water source. -Bernama