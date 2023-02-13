Water supply to seven areas 94% restored: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to seven areas affected by a temporary shutdown that was caused by an odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant (WTP) intake was 94 per cent restored as at noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said water supply had been fully restored in Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat and 83 and 99 per cent respectively in Klang and Shah Alam as well as Kuala Selangor.

She said that areas in Kuala Selangor yet to have water supply fully restored were Bukit Kerayong while 65 areas in Klang and Shah Alam, including Kampung Bukit Cerakah, Aman Perdana, Bandar Baru Bukit Raja, Taman Sri Andalas, Seksyen 25 and Taman Batu Tiga (Taman Mutiara Subang).

“The duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary, depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises.

“Water supply in the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 6 am tomorrow (Feb 14),” she said in a statement.

Consumers are advised to allow their taps to run awhile for the water to turn clear before daily use, Elina said.

She also urged consumers to use water prudently to ensure the recovery process in the other affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled.

The odour pollution caused the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (Rantau Panjang WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2 WTP) and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP) to be shut down since Saturday night.

However, all four treatment plants were fully operational the next morning. -Bernama