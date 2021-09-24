Water supply to six areas in Shah Alam restore in stages: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in six areas in Shah Alam, Selangor, affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to a burst pipe incident at Persiaran Perusahaan in Seksyen 23, has been distributed in stages from 6.15 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri, in a statement here said repair work on the burst pipe was completed at 6 am today.

However, she said the duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas would vary, depending on the distance of the location of the consumers’ premises.

“Water supply in the six affected areas is expected to be fully restored at 12 pm today,” she said.

The areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption that began at 10 pm yesterday, were Seksyen 18, Seksyen 19, Seksyen 20, Seksyen 23, Seksyen 24 and Seksyen 25.