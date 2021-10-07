We are just as hurt by racist comment: Shuttler’s family

PETALING JAYA: While many among the public are still seething over the racially disparaging Facebook post by former Kelantan Bersatu division leader Borhanudin Che Rahim against national badminton player S. Kisona(pix), those who are above such lowly behaviour are choosing to look instead at the positivity of the star shuttler and her family.

Kisona’s father A. Selvaduray, 61, a former police sergeant-major, had given four decades of service to the force before retiring last year.

He had served as officer-in-charge of the Labu police station and played badminton for police clubs.

Kisona’s mother also played the sport for the police wives’ association.

The national player’s sister and two brothers were Jelebu district badminton players in Negri Sembilan.

Selvaduray and his wife have trained dozens of amateur badminton players of all races throughout their lifetime.

When theSun contacted Selvaduray recently, there was sadness in his voice.

“We as a family are hurt by the racist comment he made. It was uncalled for. My daughter Kisona has worked very hard for years and given her best for Malaysia. Coming from a politician, this is outrageous. Although he has apologised, the hurt is too deep and it will take us time to get over this,” Selvaduray said.

He said no Malaysian sportsman or sportswoman should face such insult as they have made sacrifices in representing the country, adding that the matter should not be taken lightly as it can be detrimental to sports in Malaysia.

He also commended the police for taking the case seriously by initiating an investigation.

“I have mingled with all races closely, played badminton with them and trained many of them as well. I have never felt distant with anyone of them. We were like one big family. This is the first time in my life that I have had to face a hurtful moment like this. It is very heartbreaking. Regardless of race, no one should go through this,” he said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said on Monday that an investigation on Borhanudin has been initiated for intentional insult and provocation of a person under Section 504 of the Penal Code and misuse of internet facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.