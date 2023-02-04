'We'll be back': Bellingham says title race not over for Dortmund

MUNICH: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said his side were not out of the title race after Saturday's 4-2 loss at Bayern Munich, which saw them drop to second.

Dortmund had a chance to go four points clear but were outclassed, down 3-0 after 23 minutes and 4-0 down early in the second half, before scoring two late consolation goals.

“We just made up 10 points in eight games and now (Bayern’s lead) is only two,“ the teenage English midfielder told the Bundesliga website after the match.

“There’s no depression in Dortmund, if there is then there shouldn’t be. We’ll be back.”

Former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Emre Can -- who has been in stellar form for Dortmund who won nine and drew one of 10 league matches to start 2023 before the Bayern defeat -- echoed Bellingham's comments.

“The league is not finished yet. They are two points in front of us. We will see what happens.”

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said his “disappointed” team would fight on.

“Today it is what it is. We need to step into the plane tonight very disappointed.

“But we need to find the right path and work out what to work on.

“We can look at the table tomorrow and see we are only two points off the lead.

“It’s the first loss in 2023 for us -- but that we can look at tomorrow, today we’re just disappointed.”

Dortmund's season continues in the German Cup on Wednesday in Leipzig, followed by a visit from third-placed Union Berlin on Saturday. -AFP