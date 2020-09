IMAGINE the minimum Social Welfare Department monthly aid of between RM200 and RM300 for needy people raised to RM1,000. That will alleviate a lot of problems for the recipients of the aid.

The yearly government expenditure of such social welfare payments will rise from RM1.7 billion to RM12 billion, with the number of recipients expected to reach one million now from 500,000 in 2018.

As it is now, 2.2 million Malaysian households earn RM1,000 less than the monthly living wage which differs according to location.

On average, the living wage is RM5,145 in urban areas and RM4,601 in rural areas across the country.

National Housing Department’s data showed 65.8% of the head of households in People’s Housing Project earn less than RM2,000.

According to the Department of Statistics, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in May from 5% a month earlier. The number of unemployed persons shot up by 47,300 to 826,100 individuals, making it the highest in 27 years.

We are looking at unusually high numbers due to the extraordinary situation we are in. With the domestic economy in several sectors nearly crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to look at unprecedented measures to address the problems at hand.

The raising of the monthly aid should be the first in a series of institutional actions to widen existing social safety protection for the B40. The miseries of those vulnerable to the protracted downturn have been exacerbated.

Free healthcare has to be ensured along with improved public transport. Targeted cash assistance has also become essential with the rising number of urban poor.

Many urban poor could miss out on government-targeted policies due to the current classifications of household incomes.

We need to reclassify household incomes as the current demarcation is no longer applicable to promote the economic wellbeing of the lower-income groups.

Emir Research, an independent think-tank on policy recommendations, suggested that the B40 households be categorised into several income subgroups at a more granular level as each subgroup may differ in needs and require specific intervention strategies.

Compounding the problem of urban poor in the Klang Valley, more poor people are moving to the city for easier access to food and basic necessities provided by non-governmental organisations.

One out-of-the-box suggestions by the Socialist Party of Malaysia is for the government to take over the operations of factories that have closed due to the pandemic.

It said these factories could be repurposed to make products that are useful in the fight against Covid-19. This will ensure that jobs are saved in other parts of the country.

