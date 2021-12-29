We want flood victims to get back to normal life soon: Annuar

HULU LANGAT: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry today launched the ‘Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai’ (Ops BAHIS) to help clean the houses of the flood victims.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said more than 1,000 volunteers would help clean up about 500 flood-affected houses for five days until Sunday.

“We want them (flood victims) to return (to normal life) as soon as possible.

“Volunteers have to make sure that every basic item such as mattresses, pillows and others are replaced with new ones after the cleaning process is completed,“ he told reporters when joining 153 volunteers to clean up flood victims’ homes in Sungai Lui near here.

The post-flood clean-up operations are being carried out at three locations badly affected by floods, namely SungaI Lui, Bukit Changgang in Kuala Langat and Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam.

“We have allocated RM500,000 (which was) donated by various parties. This allocation includes a cash aid of RM500 to flood victims,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a flood victim Zainal Mohd Rahima, 49, expressed appreciation for the assistance rendered by various parties including Annuar, volunteers and non-governmental organisations to him and other victims.-Bernama