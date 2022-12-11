We want to form a clean govt, Dr M tells Chinese voters

ALOR SETAR: Party Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) is hoping for support from the Chinese community during the 15th General Election (GE15) as the Chinese votes can be the deciding votes to ensure victory for the party said GTA sponsor chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“In Malaysia, there are constituencies where Chinese are the majority and there are places where the Malays are the majority. In places where there is a Malay majority, the Chinese votes may account for the majority of a certain party...Malay votes will be split into four.

“If the Chinese back any party, chances are favourable towards that party to win...therefore, I hope the Chinese will support Gerakan Tanah Air,” he told reporters during a dialogue session with the Chinese community at Pekan Cina, here today.

The GTA is a coalition of four Malays-based parties - Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) - and a formation of non governmental organisations under Gagasan Bangsa (GB).

Dr Mahathir who is also the chairman of Pejuang said the support of the Chinese towards Pejuang, a coalition of GTA, was at a positive level.

“Pejuang as a Malay based party is not anti-Chinese but opposes Malays who are not good...we want to form a government that is clean and free of any criminals.

“I meet many Chinese groups to explain why Gerakan Tanah Air is a Malay party and they understand,” he said adding that Malaysia will return as the Tiger of Asia when a formidable government is formed after the GE15.-Bernama