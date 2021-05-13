Weak earthquake hits Kundasang, Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported to have occurred in Kundasang, Ranau at 8.42 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement that the quake happened 13 km west of Ranau town.

It added that the weak quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, might have caused tremors to be felt around Kundasang and other areas in Ranau district.

Last month, Ranau was struck by three weak earthquakes - on April 18 (magnitude of 2.8), the next day (magnitude 2.7) and April 23 (magnitude 2.5).

Meanwhile, a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, when contacted, said they did not receive any emergency reports regarding the quake. — Bernama