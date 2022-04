KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Kundasang, Sabah, at 9.28 am today.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the quake was detected 14km northwest of Ranau, Sabah at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

Tremors were also felt in Ranau, the statement read.-Bernama