Weak quake with 4.9 magnitude hits North Sumatera: MeTMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale hit northern Sumatera at 12.02 pm this afternoon following a strong earthquake in the same region this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the quake with a depth of 10 kilometres (km) occurred 87 km northwest of Payakumbuh, Indonesia, and 324 km southwest of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“Based on the assessment, tremors were felt in Klang Valley,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, MetMalaysia informed that the small-magnitude aftershocks from an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 that occurred in northern Sumatera at 9.39 am did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia.

However, MetMalaysia advised the public to seek shelter and evacuate the building when they feel the tremors.

“Also, the public needs to remain vigilant to the earthquake information and tsunami warning issued by MetMalaysia,” it said.