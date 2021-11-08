Weakest PM completely lost about Malacca polls, says LKS

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has been called the weakest prime minister in Malaysian history by Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP veteran said Ismail Sabri is completely lost about the Malacca state election which would have far-reaching implications for Malaysia for many years to come “Ismail Sabri is the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia but he is the weakest prime minister in Malaysian history, completely lost about the Malacca state general election which would have far-reaching implications for Malaysia for many years to come,” he said in a statement today.

Nomination Day of the Malacca election will see multiple contests – between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the government parties on the one hand as well as between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) on the other.

Nobody can predict what is going to happen on Polling Day on Nov. 20, according to Lim.

“The country is searching for a new political equilibrium and equation after two important political developments,” he said.

“The toppling of the Umno-BN government in the 2018 general election; and the Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2021 which toppled a legitimate and democratically-elected PH government after 22 months when it was to serve for five years, ushering in a backdoor, undemocratic and illegitimate government in Malaysia for the first time in over six decades. We have now a Backdoor, Illegitimate and Undemocratic Government 2.0.

“The 14th General Election destroyed the political hegemony of Umno which it had abused for decades, but the Sheraton Move conspiracy disrupted the political and democratic process and the country since then had been seeking for a new, healthy and stable political equilibrium and equation which can fulfil the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation.”

Just as the 22-month Covid-19 pandemic is forcing a new norm in Malaysian social and economic life, the country is in search for a new norm in Malaysian politics after the 14th General Election and the Sheraton Move conspiracy, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

“Now, we have a political situation where no single political party can exercise political hegemony in Malaysia for the days when a single political party can command a simple majority in Parliament are over.

“The day for meaningful coalition politics in Malaysia has come, and political parties must learn to co-operate with each other for the good of the nation – not for personal and political party self-aggrandisement but on the principles of justice, freedom, fair play, well-being for all Malaysians so that Malaysia can be a world-class great nation and avoid the traps of kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state.

“I was sent by DAP to Malacca to spearhead the DAP cause in 1969 and was MP for Bandar and then Kota Malacca for three terms – in 1969, 1974 and again in 1982.

“In the seventies and the eighties, Malacca was the front-line state in Malaysia for the nation to become a world-class great nation, which could leverage on the virtues and values of the four great civilisations – Malay/Muslim, Chinese, Indian and Western – which meet in confluence in Malaysia,” Lim said.

He added that The torch as the frontline state for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation has passed to other states - Penang, Perak, Selangor and Johore.

“Now the torch has come back to Malacca to light the way forward for Malaysia in this Malacca general election.

“I do not agree with my friend Francis Paul Siah who said that the general election in Malacca, the nations’ second-smallest state, is unimportant.

“On the contrary, I believe that the Malacca and the Sarawak state general election will be important forerunners of the 15th national general election to decide whether the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation has come to an end and there is no way for Malaysia to become a successful plural society and a world-class great nation.

“In fact, the outcome of the Malacca and Sarawak state general elections may decide whether the Confidence-Supply-Reform (CSR) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Ismail Sabri and the four Pakatan Harapan leaders on Sep. 13, 2021 should be torn up and the 15th General Election held early next year,” he added.