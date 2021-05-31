Wearing two masks may give false sense of security

PETALING JAYA: The more the better does not necessarily apply in the level of protection one gets from a face mask.

According to health experts, while two may be better than one, other factors such as quality of the mask and how well it fits over the mouth and nose also count.

The issue has received a lot of attention on social media since it became mandatory to wear face masks as a defence against Covid-19.

Pictures of people wearing several masks and doctors advising people to double up have gone viral. Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had chipped in on a debate when he said on May 22 that wearing two face masks is encouraged but not mandatory.

According to Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe, there is the risk that the advice to wear double face masks is over simplified.

“It does not necessarily ensure full protection against viruses,” he told theSun.

“The focus should be on ensuring that you wear one face mask when you’re out in public places instead of how many you wear.”

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recently released findings from its research showing that double masking raises the level of protection to 85.4%. It also stated that a single surgical mask is deemed not effective because of its relatively loose fit, providing only up to 56.1% protection.

The N95 mask is the gold standard. It filters out 95% of particles, offering the highest level of protection of all masks in the market.

The CDC recommended wearing a three-ply surgical mask over a cloth mask to ensure small particles transmitted through coughs and sneezes are blocked.

However, Hoe’s view is that there is “essentially no difference” in the filtration efficiency between the medical face mask and “particulate respirators” such as the N95.

The only difference is that the particulate respirators fits more snugly.

Hoe said that over and above wearing a face mask, standard operating procedures such as social distancing and hand hygiene are equally, if not more, important.

Universiti Malaya epidemiologist Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud agreed that the KN95 face mask is by far the most effective but noted that it is also more costly.

A KN95 mask costs anything from RM3.50 to RM6 each, compared with the three-ply mask that go for as low as 70 sen.

Awang Bulgiba also warned that fake N95 or KN95 masks may give a false sense of security.

He said the three-ply mask has at least a

60-year history of use by medical professionals.