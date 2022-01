Weather warning for Pahang, Johor districts

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting continuous rain, signifying an ‘orange alert’ for several districts in Pahang and Johor until tomorrow.

In its latest social media posting, it said the affected districts are Rompin in Pahang and Mersing in Johor.

Meanwhile, continuous rain (yellow alert level) is expected in five states.

The areas involved are Kemaman in Terengganu; Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan in Pahang; Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negri Sembilan; Melaka; Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru in Johor; and Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah.