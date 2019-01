KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department has forecast bad weather for the areas from northern Peninsular Malaysia up to southern Thailand over the next two days.

It said in a statement that winds with speeds of 40 km to 50 km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters off Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan as well as the northern Malacca Straits and Phuket.

It also said that winds with speeds of 60 km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters off western and eastern Samui, adding that the tropical storm Pabuk, now in the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to go across the Kra Isthmus.

The winds and sea conditions are dangerous for all shipping and marine activities, including fishing and ferry services, sea sports, and for workers at oil platforms, it said. — Bernama