Weaving ‘spirited’ stories via puppet shows

KUALA LUMPUR: Two years after Covid-19 hit the nation, stage performances are now coming back to life during the Hungry Ghost Festival, which began on July 29 and ends on Aug 26.

Such shows, which include puppeteers bringing small dressed-up dolls to life are a sight to behold, as characters play out the story of tribulations and triumphs on a makeshift stage.

According to Taoist beliefs, the gates of hell are opened during the seventh lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and spirits are free to roam the Earth.

The free shows are meant for the wandering spirits. But human beings are welcome too, said puppeteer Calvin Keng Choon.

Keng Choon, 41, a second-generation puppet master from Jelutong, Penang, said the stories that are told on the small stage are meant to teach children to respect their elders and practise good deeds.

“There are stories of love that can make you cry. But they are essentially told so that children will learn to behave,” he told theSun at the Tiong Yee Temple in Selayang, where a stage was set up for puppet shows. The shows ended on Friday.

For three consecutive days, Keng Choon and his four-man troupe told a tale of a couple brought together after a brief spell of family hardship and sacrifice.

“The troupe comprised practitioners who have learned the art over many years. Each has a specific ‘singing skill’ as they vocalised each puppet’s lines, or played the drum on stage.”

He said the dolls were brought from Taiwan and China and cost up to RM200 each, adding that the costumes were bought separately.

The dolls are dressed in elaborate costumes, depicting characters which would act out compelling stories. Each story has been mostly passed down by word of mouth over generations.

He recounted being part of his late mother’s troupe when he was eight years old.

“I would listen and practise by her side each time she brought the the puppets out. We would perform at Taoist temples during birthdays of Chinese deities too,” he said, adding that he has more than a hundred stories ready to be told.

Keng Choon was in the Klang Valley for almost a week to perform his art and earned RM1,500 a day for each performance.

However, depending on the number of people performing and on whether larger-sized puppets were used, each performance could cost more than RM2,000 a show.

Although he has been a part of eight puppet companies in Penang, Keng Choong said the art is slowly dying due to lack of interest among his peers and youngsters.

Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chiow said the Hungry Ghost Festival is a 100-year-old tradition.

“Our members chose to hold puppet shows for three nights at a cost of RM6,000,” said Tan, whose association represents about three million members nationwide.