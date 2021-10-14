Wednesday's Melaka state exco meeting went smoothly : Sulaiman

MELAKA: The Melaka state executive council (Exco) meeting held yesterday in Seri Negeri went smoothly as usual under the caretaker government despite limitations in terms of management and administration, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

“There are do’s and don’ts. So to ensure the government under SUK (State Secretary) Datuk Kamel Mohamad continues to operate well, I as the Chief Minister and the state executive councillors (Excos) who are there will certainly help where we can.

“Especially activities related to assistance to the people and jobs that should be running as usual, are monitored as normal,“ he told a press conference after launching the Melaka-level Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2025 (OSHMP25) and inauguration of Occupational Safety and Health Week (OSH) 2021, here today.

Also present were Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Zailee Dollah and the state Exco for Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Ismail Othman.

The Exco meeting held yesterday was the first chaired by Sulaiman as the caretaker government's Chief Minister since the Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 when four assemblymen announced their loss of confidence and withdrew support for Sulaiman's leadership.

The four former assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas).

In another development, Sulaiman said Melaka is expected to move to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) in the third week of this month.

“Melaka should have been able to move to Phase Four together with Pahang but the fluctuating case situation caused us to postpone it. The decision on the phase transition will be determined next week,“ he said.

OSHMP25 is a continuation of DOSH's three previous five-year strategic plans that aim to create a safe and healthy work culture, thus becoming a pillar in making the workplace in Malaysia safe and healthy through a comprehensive strategic occupational accident and disease prevention programme.

Today's event was attended by 50 participants physically and another 750 online, comprising professionals from government departments, local authorities, public and private universities as well as OSH practitioners.-Bernama