Wee: Mopeds, e-scooters banned on roads (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has banned several classes of micro-mobility vehicles (MMV) namely e-scooters and mopeds from using public roads with immediate effect.

Citing the dangers MMV users pose to other road users and themselves, and the accident where eight teenaged cyclists were killed in the Mat Lajak case in Johor, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said with the ban on the micro-vehicles, police and the Road Transport Department (RTD) will begin enforcing the prohibition.

He said the three prohibited MMVs are mopeds; personal mobile scooters including electric scooters and those with internal combustion engine-powered or human-powered; and personal mobility aids.

Wee said at a press conference here that the ban is in accordance with Road Traffic (Prohibition of use of certain MMV) Rules 2021 which was enacted in December last year.

He said those caught using the banned MMVs can face a RM300 fine under laws of the Road Transport Act.

“Allowing the use of MMV along with regular traffic on public roads will only open up risks to road users and lead to tragedies such as the Mat Lajak case in Johor.” Wee said.

He urged the relevant authorities to monitor the use of MMVs in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Wee said local authorities may choose to develop special lanes such as those for bicycles for the safe usage of MMVs, ensuring it does not encroach traffic on public roads.

He said that only electric bicycles that fulfil the Malaysian Standards MS2514 : Electric bicycles (electric pedal-assisted bicycles) specifications which unlike moped do not come with a throttle are allowed on public roads.

Wee said the use of regular bicycles are not prohibited from public roads but regulations under the Road Transport Act and 1959 Road Traffic Rules must be abided.

He advised the public to adhere to the MMV ban and comply with road traffic laws for its own safety.