Wee unfazed by DAP strategy to field Malay candidate in Ayer Hitam

AYER HITAM: Barisan Nasional (BN) does not feel threatened by DAP’s move to field a Malay candidate in the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15), said MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong

Wee said he welcomed DAP’s Paloh state assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali to contest in Ayer Hitam and also any Malay candidates from other parties.

The incumbent Ayer Hitam MP said BN was confident because it would only field capable candidates with integrity and experience.

“We do not change candidates frequently. I believe voters in Ayer Hitam know which party has been helping them when they are in difficulty. It’s not a matter of Malay candidate or otherwise.

“Anyone is welcome to contest in Ayer Hitam. We don’t believe in having parachute candidates,” he told reporters after attending the Batu Pahat District National Sports Day and a ceremony to hand over Bantuan Lesen Keluarga Malaysia near here today.

Without confirming whether he would be defending the seat or not, Wee said he had faced Malay candidates before.

The four-term Ayer Hitam MP defeated DAP’s Liew Chin Tong by just 303 votes in GE14.

Two days ago, Pakatan Harapan announced Sheikh Umar, 37, a DAP central committee member and Johor DAP vice-chairman, as its candidate for Ayer Hitam.-Bernama