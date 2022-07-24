Wei Chong-Kai Wun capture Taipei Open title

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun created a major upset beating 2020 Tokyo Olympics champions Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin to win the Taipei Open today.

The 36th world ranked pair displayed excellent fighting spirit as they played a great game to down the host pair 21-18 in the first set.

Lee-Chi Lin, the world No. 4 pair and top seeds of the tournament, however, rebounded by beating the national pair 11-21 in the second set.

Undaunted, sixth seeds Wei Chong-Kai Wun improved their game in the decider and won 21-18 after 54 minutes of play.

This win is the second title for Wei Chong-Kai Wun this year after winning the India International Championship in January by beating Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-18, 21-15. – Bernama