Weightlifting: Young age no barrier for Nurul Syaasyaa Khairina to win gold at Sukma 2022

JASIN: Representing Melaka on the national sports stage for the very first time, weightlifter Nurul Syaasyaa Khairina Samsur (pix), 14, has proven that young age is no barrier to winning the gold medal in the 49-kilogramme category at the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The Kesang-born athlete said she got into weightlifting at the age of 11 while studying at Kesang Tua Primary School and began exercises using a stick before moving on to heavier exercises.

The national backup athlete was able to lift a total of 134kg through both the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

“I started weightlifting at school because at that time there was a talent search programme for weightlifters and I was interested, but at first, it was just for fun..I didn’t expect it to reach this level and I have competed in weightlifting tournaments several times.

“I have won more than five gold medals in the tournaments I have participated in but the best achievement was at Sukma 2022, and in the future, I have to prepare myself to face more big and important tournaments at the national and international levels,“ she told reporters when met after the Weightlifting Talent Search Programme at SK Kesang Tua here, today.

The SMK Kesang Tua student said that she had previously trained with Tokyo Olympics gold medalist from the Philippines, Hidliyn Diaz, at the Kesang Tua Weightlifting Training Centre before getting the opportunity to represent Melaka at Sukma 2022.

The fifth of seven siblings said that during her training stint with Hidliyn, the Filipino had also taught her the right techniques to perform brilliantly on the stage.

“Until now, I still apply the techniques and knowledge she shared with me, and it is very valuable. The right technique is very important to avoid injuries,“ she said.

Commenting on the next tournament she will face, Nurul Syaasyaa Khairina said she was preparing to compete in the National Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships in Rompin, Pahang in March followed by the Commonwealth Junior and Senior Championships in New Delhi in July.

She said her father, Samsur Midon, 54, who also coached her, always a constant motivation to improve her achievements or weightlifting records.

Meanwhile, Samsur said he could see that Nurul Syaasyaa Khairina had a natural passion to be an athlete and that she had the self-confidence and belief to become a weightlifter.

“As a father and a coach, I hope that Syaasyaa can not only make Melaka famous but also the country,“ said the retired army personnel. -Bernama