“Welcome home, Malaysian Family “: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday wished welcome back to Malaysians returning from abroad after the reopening of the country’s borders following the Transition to Endemic Phase which began yesterday.

The Prime Minister also shared his happiness and gratefulness on seeing various postings on social media by members of the Malaysian Family who were relieved and happy to return to Malaysia yesterday.

Ismail Sabri described the Transition to Endemic Phase as reuniting members of the Malaysian Family who were separated including those in Singapore.

“After almost two years, while we combated the Covid-19 pandemic, some were forced to be away from their families, but today on April 1, 2022, Malaysia has successfully reopened its borders.

“Welcome back home, my beloved Malaysian Family,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Sharp at 12 midnight last night, all international checkpoints of Malaysia were reopened in line with the Transition to Endemic Phase yesterday (April 1).

The opening of the borders saw Malaysians especially those in Singapore coming back home and the historic moment was joyfully shared on social media with many shedding tears of joy on returning to their homeland.

The country entered the Transition to Endemic Phase starting today with the lifting of several restrictions among them, the reopening of borders, business premises allowed to operate according to their business licence and no physical distancing during prayers in mosques and surau or prayers at other places of worship.-Bernama