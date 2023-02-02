Werner strike fires Leipzig through to German Cup quarters

BERLIN: Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored late to help German Cup holders RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim 3-1 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Werner, who returned to Leipzig from a two-year stint at Stamford Bridge in August, had endured a difficult night and was caught offside on multiple occasions.

He got his timing right however in the 83rd minute, latching onto a pass from Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen and whacking it past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oli Baumann to seal his side’s win.

Leipzig, who are unbeaten at home in the league this season, struck after just eight minutes, with Swedish forward Emil Forsberg catching Baumann napping to squeeze in a long-range shot at the near post.

Leipzig continued to press and doubled their lead before half-time, with Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer collecting the ball on the spin before unleashing a fierce left-foot shot into the far corner of the net.

Kasper Dolberg headed in a sublime cross from former Leipzig wing-back Angelino in the 77th minute to send a jolt through the home side in the closing stages.

Werner had other ideas however and scored his fourth goal of the Cup campaign with just over five minutes remaining to secure victory.

In Wednesday’s late game, 20-time German Cup winners Bayern Munich will look to make it to the quarter-finals for the first time in three seasons when they travel to Mainz. -AFP