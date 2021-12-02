Westports to replace Hap Seng Consolidated in FBM KLCI

KUALA LUMPUR: Westports Holdings Bhd will replace Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd as a constituent of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI).

Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell, in a joint statement today, said the change was made following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series.

The statement said the FBM KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Inari Amertron, QL Resources, Malaysia Airports, Malaysian Pacific Industries, and ViTrox.

“The reserve list will be used if one or more constituents arLe deleted from the FBM KLCI following the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review,” it said.

According to the statement, Allianz Malaysia, CTOS Digital, Dufu Technology Corp, Eco World Development Group, GHL Systems, Hong Seng Consolidated and SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index.

“Meanwhile, Heineken Malaysia, IGB Real Estate Investment Trust, Malakoff, MMC Corp Bhd, Sime Darby Property, Westports Holdings and YTL Power International will be removed from the index,” it said.

All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on Monday, Dec 20, 2021, and the next review will take place in June 2022. – Bernama