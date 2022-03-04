What is your stance on party-hopping, Khaled asks PN

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional has questioned Perikatan Nasional (PN) failure to offer anything to ensure political stability, especially with regards to party hopping in its manifesto themed “Demi Bangsa Johor” launched recently.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin(pix) said party-hopping has earned the ire of the people and also caused a change of government and political instability.

“Unlike PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) had clearly stated in its manifesto that it was against party hopping and is determined to work on the enactment of an anti-hopping law.

“So, what is the PN’s stance on those jumping ship? What are PN’s proposals and strategies to stop this unethical practice?” he asked in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

The former Johor Menteri Besar said the proposal to ensure political stability through the introduction of an anti-hopping law probably doesn’t seem good for PN.

This was probably because the party was indeed planning to continue to entice some state assemblymen to leave their party after the Johor state election.

“Old habits die hard,“ said Khaled.

The Johor polls will see a fierce fight between BN and PN as both parties have announced that they would be contesting in all 56 seats.

Polling is on March 12 and early voting on March 8.-Bernama