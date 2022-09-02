Wheelchair Tennis: Yusshazwan-Abu Samah win NSDF title in Pattaya

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Para Games (APG 2022) wheelchair men’s doubles champions Mohammad Yusshazwan Yusuf-Abu Samah Borhan bagged the men’s doubles crown at the NSDF Wheelchair Tennis tournament in Pattaya, Thailand.

The second seeded pair defeated Worakit Daengchuen-Suthi Khlongrua from the host country, 6-1, 6-1 in the final at the Greta Resort and Sports Club, in Pattaya.

Meanwhile, Abu Samah’s hopes of achieving a double gold feat in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Series 3 tournament under the Wheelchair Tennis Tour, did not materialise as the 37-year-old went down 1-6, 2-6 to top seed Daisuke Arai of Japan in the men’s singles event.

Last week, in the higher tier Pattaya Thailand Open, an ITF Series 2 tournament, Abu Samah was eliminated in the semi-finals by another Japanese player Takashi Sanada 2-6, 0-6.

In the doubles, Mohammad Yusshazwan-Abu Samah lost the quarter-finals 2-6, 4-6 to Sung Bong Han-Ho Won Im of South Korea.

“Praise to God, I am delighted to emerge as the doubles champion and runner up in the singles after having lost in the semifinals during the previous tournament.

“Our target for the doubles is to win at least one tournament and we are happy to have achieved that target,” Abu Samah said when contacted.

Next, he is expected to compete at the Montfermeil Open in France from Oct 20-23, followed by four back-to-back tournaments at Turkiye in November - Aspendos Open, TBESF Open, MTA Open and Antalya Open.-Bernama