When plight yields a break for the opportunist

NEVER let a good crisis go to waste. If there’s one line from Britain’s World War II prime minster Winston Churchill that will be etched in our collective memory, it has to be this.

Whether or not he actually said it has become the subject of much debate. However, that is immaterial.

The point is that in that context, it means that every crisis brings with it the opportunity for a creative response.

Politicians in Malaysia have certainly taken that quite personally. The Covid-19 crisis has become an opportunity for them to give their image a new shine. After all, quite a number have already been tainted by scandal or inadequate response to the pandemic.

With calls for early elections, what better way to win the voters’ sentiments than to exude that caring image by showing up at food banks to hand over baskets of essential items to the most needy.

Just last week, a minister and her entourage of hangers-on showed up at a food bank, with a TV crew in tow. The visit made the primetime news, and perhaps even scoring some brownie points for the minister.

A state chief executive even had the cheek to accuse people who have raised the white flag of trying to shame the government. Shame on him.

Another minister came under fire after a resident in her parliamentary constituency complained that his application for aid was rejected because he was registered as a voter in another constituency.

Perhaps she thought that was the way to win the hearts and minds of her own constituents.

Meanwhile, many ordinary folk have been doing what they can behind the scenes to render real assistance to those most in need.

The number of food banks have mushroomed across the country. While some hand out a selection of items such as rice, sugar, salt and other daily necessities, others focus on specific needs.

For instance, one gives out milk for hungry babies and another sends packed meals to senior citizens and special needs individuals who are unable to make it to the collection centre.

Yet, none of these Good Samaritans have sought publicity as blatantly as our politicians.

In fact, one of them has even refused to grant an interview when contacted by theSun. For them, the priority is to get food to those who need it, not to polish their already clean image.

They are just answering the call for help from those who have raised a white flag. Perhaps there is a thing or two that our political masters can learn from the nameless person who gives what he can so his neighbour does not go hungry.