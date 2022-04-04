When trust deficiency becomes a culture

TRUST, whether it is interpersonal trust, organisational trust or trust in exchange relationship, has drawn a lot of attention and debate to the point that it has become a highly elusive word. To me, trust is a commodity where the value is determined by individuals and organisations, to the extent that they attach importance to the word.

Emphasising on the social or relational nature of trust, I would like to define trust as a choice, a decision to place one’s confidence in others. Interpersonal trust can be defined as an expectancy held by an individual or a group that the action, word, promise, verbal or written statement of another individual or group can be relied on. In simple terms, according to dictionary definition, trust means a firm belief in the reliability, truth or ability of someone or something.

Would it be wrong that trust becomes central to a person’s existence in relation to the community and society he lives in? My trust bank is deep and I have come across people commenting that I am “too trusting”. Maybe I am, and my life philosophy is that man is inherently good, with exceptions that there are remote possibilities of one turning evil or wicked.

I have been to India many times, mainly for spiritual and religious resolutions. However, a recent trip gave me insights that were never apparent before because I was probably high on heels and always in pursuit. This time around, I decided to do things more mindfully, watching and observing things and people around me.

Chennai was my stop this time and I dare say the auto drivers are a bane to themselves and the image of the city. They have such bad reputation that nine out of 10 drivers are perceived to charge unfair rates for trips. This being the case, when we stop an auto for a ride, bargaining becomes mandatory, regardless of the rate.

I was told by the locals that we treat all auto drivers as evil people, with intention to squander the passenger and, hence, bargaining is a must. Watching people haggle with auto drivers was a painful experience for me, as in the process there are demeaning exchanges and blunt generalisations made against the auto driver community. The drivers are humans too and I am sure they would feel a tad bad about how the society perceives and treats them but nobody cares.

I was told that the haggling is not a matter of affordability but more to “teach” the auto drivers a lesson each time, and that is the way to go. This is a trust issue as the locals are unable to get out of their negative mindset about the auto drivers.

As for the auto drivers, their earnings are small and a small hike will make a big difference to them. Additionally, with call taxis in the scene now, auto drivers have become frustrated and angry with people who have moved on with times.

On another front, the business operators are another reason for contention. Their take that all people who enter their premises are doing so with bad intentions creates a vicious cycle from both the patrons and the business owner.

In most parts of India, in big retail outlets, one has to leave all their bags/belongings at the designated place before entering the premises. Laptops are exempted if you show proof that you have a laptop in the bag. Even handbags are sealed before you enter, which means you have no access to your wallet and mobile phones while shopping.

You can only imagine the annoyance you have to go through if you insist that your bag cannot be taken away from you because it has sensitive documents. The workers who have been entrusted to carry out their tasks do so guardedly and do not care for explanations. I am made to understand that the business operators’ biggest nightmare is fear of pilferage and theft, which could have been a problem those days, but could not be happening now.

I remember decades ago when I used to live in Klang, Great Wall, which was among the very few malls around in town, also had this rule where school bags were disallowed from being carried into the mall. Since then, maybe Globe had such a requirement but not in a rigid and offensive way India’s retailers operate.

The other thing is, when you have picked an item at a retail outlet, especially at hypermarts, you do not get to carry them to the cashier. The sales attendant does it for you. After paying, you still do not see your merchandise, it goes to the next counter for verification against payments, after which it finally lands with the packer, who will again verify your receipt against the packed items, and you finally get to see your purchases.

There could be two things that has necessitated this extended process, either the owner does not trust his workers and, hence, the multiple levels of checks and verifications or to avoid theft/pilferage. It may as well be a combination of both.

Having said that, this system provides jobs for the lower strata of society in Chennai. At the airports in India, again, you will experience repeated checks and verifications until you are boarded and seated. This is quite unlike other airports.

As they say, trust begets trust, and distrust begets distrust, and the cycle remains intact, much to India’s own detriment.

