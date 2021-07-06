White Flag initiative moves online to safeguard privacy

PETALING JAYA: The White Flag movement has gone online. Those in need of assistance are now making their appeals through social media.

Projek Bendera Putih (White Flag Project) team leader Muhammad Izat Abu Talib said the change was necessary to protect the identity of those seeking help.

“For some, it can be quite embarrassing and shameful to openly ask for food and other necessities by raising the white flag,” Izat told theSun.

He said seeking help via social media means that friends and immediate neighbours will not learn of their dire situation.

Appeals for help have gone viral on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The concept of the project is to draw the attention of people to those needing help.

He said based on applications received, the majority of those who raised the flag are usually from the same community. “When the entire community is unable to help itself, it does not make sense for everyone to raise flags.”

The project was initiated by Izat, a soup kitchen veteran, and a few of his peers to take proactive measures to help those who have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the online concept, each representative of the initiative is assigned a specific area where he makes his contact details available, enabling those who need help to reach him through social media.

The representative will then look for funds and purchase items such as rice, eggs, cooking oil, milk and diapers, which will then be sent to the households concerned.

Izat said there are 14 members now in his white flag team, each covering a specific area. “We have already received more than 300 applications and have helped more than 200 families.”

For Izat and his friends, the movement is also symbolic. “It shows people that it is acceptable to seek help from others.”

The group now covers the Klang Valley and a few places in other states.

Team member Muna Najihah Mokhtarruddin, who covers the Pantai Dalam and Bangsar South areas, explained that the idea took root on June 29 when she and a few of her friends had a Zoom meeting.

“We started taking requests officially on June 30. It began as a casual project but now, we have received good response from the needy as well as donors.”

Muna spends the day accepting and reviewing requests until 4pm.

She then starts to organise requests according to priorities before going out to purchase the items for distribution.

“In Pantai Dalam and Bangsar South, 25 families have received the items, while many more are still waiting.”

Muna pointed out that since the pandemic began, society has had to learn to become much more technology-literate to survive and take advantage of opportunities.

She said while she believes that the concept of digital white flags is becoming popular, it may put families without the necessary cyber skills at a disadvantage.

“Hence, I also make an effort to go round to look for white flags fluttering in front of homes.”