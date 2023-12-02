WHO chief arrives in Syria, pledges medical aid to earthquake survivors

AMMAN: World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (pix) said Saturday that the organisation will provide the necessary medical supplies and equipment to people injured in the earthquake that struck northern Syria, reported Petra.

“We brought between 35-37 tons of medical and health supplies that will enable health workers to provide the required health services to the injured,“ Ghebreyesus was quoted by the Syrian News Agency (SANA) as saying upon arrival at Aleppo International Airport.

A second plane will arrive in Syria during the next two days, carrying about 30 tons of medical supplies for minor surgeries, he added, stressing that he is seeking to secure greater support through various platforms to the health system in Syria to deal with the aftermath of the disaster. -Bernama