WHO chief optimistic Covid will be beaten in 2022

AMMAN: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General says he is optimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu (pix) warned against “narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding” in a new year statement, reported Jordan News Agency (Petra).

His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.

Global Covid-19 cases now stand at 287 million, while nearly 5.5 million people have died.-Bernama