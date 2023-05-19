WHO: Covid-19 cost 337 million years of life globally

GENEVA: Deaths from Covid-19 robbed people worldwide of an estimated 336.8 million years of life, according to new calculations from the World Health Organisation that attempt to demonstrate the true extent of the pandemic, reported German news agency (dpa).

The WHO attributes a total of 14.9 million deaths to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 alone. The organisation calculated that, on average, a life was shortened by 22 years each time.

The estimates are included in the WHO's statistical yearbook, which was published on Friday.

According to the WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic also had a negative impact on the global fight against other communicable diseases because vaccination and health services were disrupted.

As a result, vaccinations against measles, tetanus and other diseases have declined, while malaria and tuberculosis have increased, according to the WHO. -Bernama