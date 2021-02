PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) returned to duty today after having recovered from Covid-19 and shared his painful and bitter experience of being infected with the virus.

“It’s painful... who said it wasn’t painful? The whole body felt like I was having nerve pain. You felt fatigued and weak, and if it attacked your head like me, Allah... it felt like your head was going to explode,” he said at a media conference on the registration status of PEJUANG and MUDA.

“My liver enzymes rose to a level of 900 so the doctor had to be careful when administering medication. Fever was up to 38.9°C,“ said Hamzah, who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Jan 12.

Hamzah added that although he was now Covid-19-free, he had to undergo physiotherapy for his lungs at least twice a week.

He also asked the public to not spread fake news that would cause concern and fear.

“I was admitted to the hospital on Jan 12 and although I was allowed to be discharged on Jan 24, I had to stay at home for another week. It wasn’t as if I wanted to be admitted for an entire month,” he said.

Hamzah said Malaysians should pray to be saved from the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to strive to develop the country, strengthen the economy and ensure continued peace and prosperity.

“To those who prayed that I would get worse, I forgive them because I study the Quran... and the more I’m criticised the more merits I’ll accumulate,” he said, adding that he spent a lot of time engaged in religious pursuits during his time in hospital.

Hamzah also prayed that Malaysia would be free of Covid-19 and hoped Malaysians would comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) including physical distancing to break the chain of infection.

Commenting on the 13 police reports lodged against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for allegedly inciting the people and threatening the security and peace of the country, Hamzah said investigation papers have been opened.

According to him, not only Anwar but several other individuals will also be investigated regarding the matter.

Anwar had previously suggested that all MPs send letters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong requesting his consent to cancel the Emergency Proclamation and to order that Parliament convene as soon as possible. — Bernama