Whole country in Phase 4 of National Recovery Plan from Jan 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed that Sarawak and Kelantan be allowed to transition to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Monday, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix).

He said this decision was taken based on the current risk assessment undertaken by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

The exit of these two states from Phase Three means that all states in the country will be in Phase Four, the final phase of the PPN.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation and congratulations to all parties especially state governments for working hard to manage the pandemic situation in their respective states to achieve the threshold values set under the PPN,” he said in a statement today.

Nevertheless, Hishammuddin urged the people not to be complacent as Covid-19 is still a threat to their safety and health, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“In this regard, I would like to announce that the SOP (standard operating procedure) for states entering Phase Four of the PPN is the same as that used previously.

“Wear a face mask, practise physical distancing, get the booster dose if eligible, take regular Covid-19 tests and practise TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) to the best possible,” he added.

Hishammuddin also took the opportunity to wish all Malaysians a Happy New Year 2022.

“The year 2021 was full of trials and challenges but alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), we weathered them together. Let’s pray that 2022 will be a more meaningful year for we ourselves, our families and the country. InsyaAllah (God willing),” he said.-Bernama