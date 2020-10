PETALING JAYA: The whole of Sabah will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from 12.01am tomorrow till Oct 26 to stem the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

“Only two people from the same household are allowed to leave for the purpose of obtaining food supplies and necessities. All schools, institutions of higher learning, training institutes, kindergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, public parks and leisure centers will be closed,” Semior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

“Places of worship are to be closed and all sports, recreational, social, cultural activities including weddings are not to be carried out. Nightclubs and recreational centres will also not be allowed to operate,” he said.

“For business and manufacturing sectors including Small and Medium Industries (SMI) who wish to operate, they may apply to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee,” Ismail Sabri said.

The government had also agreed to implement the enhanced movement control order (PKPD) in Felda Umas, Tawau that will be effective from 12.01am tomorrow till Oct 26.

“This PKPD will involve a total of 800 households in the area. All residents are not allowed to leave their homes and all entry and exits of this area will be closed. Residents will only be allowed to exit and enter if there is an emergency,” he said.