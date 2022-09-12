Wholesale, retail trade rises 41% in July 2022: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade value hit RM130.7 billion in July 2022, registering 41 per cent growth year-on-year (y-o-y) due to an increase in the retail trade sub-sector, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the retail trade sub-sector rose RM15.4 billion, or 37.5 per cent, to RM56.6 billion.

“Motor vehicles expanded 613.8 per cent, or RM12.4 billion, to RM14.4 billion,” he said in a statement today.

Within the same period, he said wholesale trade surged 20.6 per cent, or RM10.2 billion, to RM59.7 billion, however, on a month-on-month (m-o-m) comparison, the sales value decreased 1.6 per cent, contributed by the motor vehicles sub-sector which sank 10.5 per cent.

On the performance across sub-sectors, he pointed out that the retail trade sub-sector growth of 37.5 per cent in July 2022 was supported by retail sales in non-specialised stores, which grew 39.1 per cent, or RM5.9 billion, to RM20.8 billion.

“Likewise, other groups in this sub-sector also recorded positive growth namely retail sales in specialised stores (47.1 per cent), retail sales of automotive fuels (73.7 per cent), and retail sales of household goods (28.8 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the 613.8 per cent growth in the motor vehicles sub-sector this month was lifted by sales of motor vehicles by 431.5 per cent, or RM5.7 billion, to RM7.0 billion, followed by sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motor vehicles; as well as sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles.

“Increase in wholesale trade sub-sector with 20.6 per cent was mainly attributed to other specialised wholesale (22.0 per cent),” he said.

He noted that among the groups that contributed to this growth were wholesale of household goods (35.0 per cent); wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (17.8 per cent); wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies (20.0 per cent); and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (7.2 per cent).

In terms of volume index, Mohd Uzir said wholesale and retail trade registered y-o-y growth of 33.7 per cent, contributed by motor vehicles and retail trade which increased by 681.6 per cent and 31.6 per cent, respectively. Similarly, wholesale trade also recorded a positive growth of 10.8 per cent.

However, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume index went down 1.4 per cent month on month.-Bernama