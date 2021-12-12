Why are employees reluctant to work from office?

MANY employees are still anxious and reluctant to return to the office or worksite as Covid-19 viruses constantly change through mutation and they are concerned about the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants and risk of transmission. Working adults who are also caretakers for vulnerable and high-risk groups such as senior citizens, young children, adults with underlying medical conditions and pregnant ladies would be worried and need to take all precautions to minimise the risk of infection to their loved ones.

Other reasons employees are pushing back on the return to office:

> Infodemic

An infodemic is an overabundance of information both online and offline. Mis- and disinformation can be harmful to people’s physical and mental health. As the pandemic is not predictable and in this continually changing landscape, employees find it hard to find trustworthy sources of information and reliable professional guidance when they need it. This has contributed to the panic and fear of return to work.

> Lack of communication from the employer

Employers need to communicate consistently with employees and be transparent in sharing the measures they have taken before re-opening. Employers should inform employees what they can expect upon their return to work. Having a clear medically-led return-to-work policy is recommended.

> The future of work

The pandemic has accelerated remote working, hybrid and flexible working trends. In the Ipsos survey for the World Economic Forum among 12,500 employed people in 29 countries, it was found that a majority want flexible working to become the norm and 64% said they were more productive with a flexible work schedule.